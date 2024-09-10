Subscriber login Close [x]
González Byass UK adds Famiglia Castellani to wine portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  10 September, 2024

González Byass UK has announced the addition of Famiglia Castellani to its UK wine portfolio, with the collaboration starting on 9 September 2024.

Founded in 1903 and based in Pontedera near Pisa, Famiglia Castellani has produced wine for over 120 years. Known for creating some of Tuscany’s finest classic wines, the family has invested in research and new technologies to better understand the soil types and microclimates that enhance its 300ha vineyard.

MD of González Byass UK, Melissa Draycott, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Castellani wines into our portfolio. Being part of a family business ourselves, we understand the long-term view that Famiglia Castellani has for its brands, and we look forward to building them together in the coming years in the UK.”

Piergiorgio Castellani, CEO of Famiglia Castellani, added: “We are extremely pleased to start working with the respected team at González Byass UK and I am excited to be able to visit the market soon to present our wines to the trade.”

The partnership introduces wines from Castellani’s six estates: Tenuta Di Montefoscoli, Tenuta Di Campomaggio, Poggio Al Casone, Tenuta Di Ceppaiano, Tenuta Di Santa Lucia and Tenuta Di Burchino.

This announcement follows another recent strategic move by González Byass, as its US subsidiary merged with Carolina Wine Brands USA on 18 July 2024. The merger strengthens González Byass USA’s national presence and expands its portfolio with premium and luxury offerings, including wines from Chile, Argentina, Italy and France. The US business, led by CEO Andrew Sinclair, welcomes key personnel from Carolina Wine Brands, including Mark Raymond, now commercial director.


 

