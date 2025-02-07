Subscriber login Close [x]
Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age with showing of new agencies

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  07 February, 2025

Gonzalez Byass UK celebrated 21 years to the day since the registration of the company in Britain, putting on a comprehensive portfolio tasting yesterday (6 February) in central London, complete with birthday cake for the assembled tasters.

As the UK arm of the eponymous sherry-producing owner in Jerez, which has further subsidiaries in Mexico and the USA, the British operation is an important arm of the business, having successfully built its presence over those 21 years. The UK team have steadily grown the portfolio beyond Jerez to encompass Spain, and then more latterly agencies from around the world, with the two latest additions showing at the event, bringing Burgundy and Italy to the party.

From Burgundy, the negociant Jean Bouchard has stepped up alongside fellow French agency, Alsace producer Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, to bring a ready-made portfolio of wines from differing appellations and terroirs to the Gonzalez Byass UK offer.

This was also a first outing with Gonzalez Byass UK for Tuscan-based producer Famiglia Castellani, which came aboard late last year. Based near Pisa, this company combines a portfolio of estate wines from Tuscany with a negociant wing that makes good value wines from Puglia and Sicily in the south, marking a first foray into Italy for its importer.

“We really wanted to find something Italian, because that has opened different sectors of the market, and then Bouchard, well I just love Burgundy, so we really wanted to have some Burgundy and the opportunity arose,” said sales director Suzie Parr. “We’re really pleased to have both on board.”

Other highlights in the increasingly cosmopolitan portfolio hark back to Gonzalez Spanish origins, with the ‘Singular Estates’ tables of fine Spanish wines delivering many hits. These covered Rias Baixas, Ribera del Duero, Rioja and Somontano, plus a fascinating rare variety called Tintilla de Rota out of Cadiz.

On the expansion of the agency side of the business, and how this sits with the core of Spanish wines, Sarah Pollard, head of marketing and Gonzalez Byass brands, explained the relationship and rational behind what she described as “steady, natural” growth.

“It works well, in unison, because as we’ve developed the agency side of the business, we’ve also developed our Spanish core,” she said.

“We’ve brought on new wineries in Spain and we continue to develop that, we have full control there on [advancing] the premium side, and then we are able to supplement that at a premium level with agencies from other countries.”

On celebrating the first 21 years in business, Parr elaborated further on what Gonzalez Byass UK has achieved to date.

“From being just a Spanish wine and spirits producer to then having our own agency brands, which started with Jackson Estate in 2009, and then moved through quite a lot of very premium wine agencies, such as Zind-Humbrecht and Quinta do Noval, I think our remit for last few years has been to strengthen the wine portfolio, but also have something that can appeal to more mainstream customers,” she said. “Because the Disznókő [Tokaji] and Zind-Humbrecht’s aren’t going to be for everybody.”

Turning the focus back to sherry, where it all began, Pollard revealed that “sherry is resurging”, adding that “there’s still a lot of love for sherry”.

Parr added: “You have to separate it out onto two markets; you’ve got the Croft and Harvey’s and own-label market, which is declining, but if you take that out, the premium, authentic styles of sherry are growing.”

“There’s more interest, [sherries] are being used in different formats, in cocktails, spirits buyers are interested in sherry, so there are different opportunities and serves – we’re talking about Tio Pepe and tonic, which we never did before. And sherry is seen as a very credible and authentic style.”

As to whether further new agencies might be coming aboard any time soon, Parr replied, “watch this space… I hope so, there are talks ongoing”.




