Wine Society announces MW as new permanent buyer

By Hamish Graham

The Wine Society has announced the permanent appointment of Victoria Mason MW to the Society’s buying team.

Mason joined the team in May 2024 as maternity cover for Sarah Knowles MW, and since then has been at the helm of buying for the Society’s Italian, Champagne and US ranges. Mason will continue in this role until Knowles returns from her maternity leave, taking her new permanent role from September onwards.

From September, Mason will be responsible for selected, as yet unannounced, wine buying regions. She will also be responsible for leading a number of sustainability projects on behalf of the Society, including it’s Climate & Nature Programme. The initiative involves supporting the Society’s growers trial and the implementation of regenerative viticulture projects, which have the aim of improving soil organic carbon and vineyard biodiversity.

Pierre Mansour, director of wine at The Wine Society, is confident that Mason will be a continue to contribute positively to the buying team.

“We are delighted that Victoria has agreed to stay on at The Society in a permanent role. Conversations have been ongoing for some time as we quickly recognised her exceptional talent as a wine buyer and her way of working perfectly embodies the spirit of The Wine Society,” he commented. “Beyond covering Sarah Knowles’ maternity leave, Victoria has brought additional expertise to the team through her knowledge and passion of regenerative viticulture; an approach to vineyard management that sits at the heart of our sustainability plan.”

Mason, who gained her MW qualification in August 2024, is delighted with her new role at the Society.

She said: “I could not be more excited about becoming a permanent member of the amazing team at The Wine Society. It feels like the perfect fit for me: the way The Society does business is the way I want to do business. Our Climate & Nature Programme launched last year and is one of many inspiring initiatives under way, underlining we are a business with a long-term view.”









