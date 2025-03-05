Subscriber login Close [x]
Campari Group delivers ‘topline organic growth’ despite volatility

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 March, 2025

The Campari Group has posted net sales of €3.1m in its latest annual report for the year ending 31 December 2024, notwithstanding a year of “macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility leading to impact on consumption patterns and trade”.

The Italian company also drew attention to issues surrounding poor weather conditions and the “post-Covid rebasing” which impacted performance and profitability in the beverage sector.

As a result, the group’s net profit was recorded at €202m, down 39% on the previous year.

In terms of global performance, the Campari Group “outperformed in US sell-out data both in terms of full year value growth and price/mix growth, across all channels”.

Meanwhile, Jamaica recorded +1% growth supported by a return to growth in the fourth quarter despite the significant impact of a “hurricane in July which led to supply shortages in rum portfolio for both the local and the export markets”.

Other markets in the Americas, including South America, recorded a solid +14% growth mainly driven by Brazilian Brands, Campari and Aperol.

Turnover from key European markets, however, was less buoyant. According to Campari: “Italy was down -4% with a stabilised performance in the fourth quarter following a challenging period impacted by weather conditions, commercial dispute and wholesaler destocking.

“France recorded a flat performance in a soft sector backdrop despite resilient aperitifs portfolio, and the UK was impacted by supply constraints in rums due to the hurricane in Jamaica”.

Simon Hunt, CEO at the Campari Group, said: “As I close the second month in this role, I am pleased to announce that Campari Group delivered positive results and outperformance versus competition again in 2024, which was a challenging year marked by the cyclical impacts of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. Looking forward, following a transition period in 2025, we are very confident in our ability to deliver long-term sustainable outperformance by leveraging our powerful brand portfolio, the investments made so far, especially in route to market, systems and supply chain, the unique Camparista culture and talented team.”

Returning his focus to 2025, Hunt expected “moderate organic full-year topline growth with an improving trend in the second half of the year”.

He added: “The timing of Easter will drive a phasing of shipments and lead to a low-single-digit decline in Q1, mainly driven by the European markets, followed by a progressive improvement as markets continue to get back to normal consumption patterns.”







