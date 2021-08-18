Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Spirits boost drinks sales recovery while wine trails behind

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 August, 2021

Drinks sales have continued to edge further back towards pre-Covid levels in August, with spirits emerging as the leading category helping to catapult the on-trade towards recovery.

CGA’s latest Drinks Recovery Tracker shows that average drinks sales by value in the seven days to Saturday 7 August were just 11% down on the same week in 2019, marking the fourth week in a row in which the gap with pre-Covid levels has narrowed.

The previous three weeks also saw a narrowing of the gap in sales compared to 2019: the on-trade saw a 14% drop in the final week of July, a 19% shortfall in the previous seven days, and a 27% shortfall in the week prior.

Spirits were at the forefront of this trend. In the week to 7 August, spirits sales were 12% higher than 2019. Other categories still improved their sales, though they remained below 2019 levels. Soft drinks (-9%) had a better week than beer (-18%), wine (-15%) and cider (-24%).

CGA’s data also shows that Saturdays have been instrumental in achieving this growth. Sales were just 1% behind 2019 levels – another welcome indication that the return of late-night venues has triggered a resurgence of weekend drinking occasions.


“Strong Saturday trading and double-digit growth in spirits sales are two very encouraging signs that recovery in the on-trade is gathering momentum,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA’s managing director, UK and Ireland.

“While some consumers remain cautious, and many venues are rightly taking a safety-first approach to reopening by extending Covid-19 restrictions, trading is now closer to pre-Covid-19 norms than at any point in the last 17 months.”

As consumers continue to regain confidence after the easing of restrictions, sales across the UK are slowly following suit.

Saturday 7 August saw Wales follow England in loosening most Covid-19 restrictions. The boost helped sales there to end the week down only 7% on the same week in 2019. Scotland’s sales were 28% down, but its own ‘freedom day’ last Monday 9 August will have offered a major lift to nightclubs, bars and pubs.

Decent weather and widespread staycations also helped trading across the week. Year-on-year sales were down by just 5% and 6% on Tuesday and Wednesday (3 and 4 August) across the UK, though falling temperatures contributed to drops of 23% and 15% on Thursday and Friday (5 and 6 August).

CGA’s Drinks Recovery Tracker monitors sales of the drinking-out market as the sector continues to recover. It compares category, supplier and brand rate of sale performance versus pre-Covid-19 sales.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95