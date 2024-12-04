Campari Group appoints new CEO

By James Lawrence

Industry veteran Simon Hunt has been appointed CEO of the Campari Group, after an extensive assessment process involving both internal and external candidates.

According to the multinational, Hunt will succeed temporary co-CEOs Paolo Marchesini, chief financial and operating officer and Fabio Di Fede, chief legal and M&A officer.

Hunt’s 30 years of experience in the spirits industry will undoubtedly be a great asset to the firm – he began his career at Diageo, where he held various managerial positions in global and local marketing and sales, including vice president of Smirnoff Global Marketing.

More recently, Hunt spent 14 years at William Grant & Sons, appointed CEO in 2016.

“During his career at William Grant & Sons, Simon Hunt developed and successfully executed the company’s strategy focused on scalable infrastructure, building premium brands, enlarging exposure to emerging markets and innovation,” said a representative from the Campari Group.

A holder of dual British/Australian nationality, Hunt is a graduate of the London School of Economics and London Business School, in addition to completing executive programs at Harvard Law School, INSEAD Singapore and Wharton USA.

He said: “During my more than three decades of experience within the spirits industry, I have always held Campari Group in the highest regard for its unique history, strong portfolio of iconic brands, company culture, and continuous outperformance and stellar growth story.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this extraordinary opportunity and I look forward to working with Campari Group's talented leadership team and organization to continue to build on the company’s heritage and success built over the past decades, and to take Campari Group’s potential and growth ambition to its next level.”

Luca Garavoglia, group chairman, added: “We are delighted to welcome Simon as the new CEO of Campari Group. His proven and extensive industry experience and leadership in building and scaling premium and luxury brands on a global scale will be instrumental as he leads Campari Group through its next phase of growth.”















