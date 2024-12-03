Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Two Burgundy appellations follow in Pouilly-Fuissé’s Premier Cru footsteps

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  03 December, 2024

Burgundy’s Pouilly-Loché and Pouilly-Vinzelles ODG (Organisme de Gestion et Défense) have been now recognised as Premier Cru wines, joining their neighbours in Pouilly-Fuissé which achieved its Premier Cru status in 2020.

The two appellations, Pouilly-Loché (32ha) and Pouilly-Vinzelles (52ha), are both exclusively planted with Chardonnay, reflecting the general Mâconnais style of southern Bourgogne. Their finest clay-limestone Climats (Burgundian lieux-dits) have now been promoted to the classification of Premier Crus. The appellations can officially be labelled as Premier Cru with the 2024 vintage.

According the authorities, just 1% of Burgundy’s vineyards are classified as Grand Crus. A further 10% are Premier Crus, 37% are village wines and 52% are regional wines. 

Having received an official promotion from the village designation, Les Mûres (7.09ha) has been promoted as a top Climats. For the Pouilly-Vinzelles Premiers Crus, the following have received the much-coveted designation: Les Longeays (7.5ha), Les Pétaux (2.76ha) and Les Quarts (12.45ha).

The new classifications are the culmination of a process that began back in 2006 in partnership with the INAO (Institut Nationale des Appellations d’Origine). Detailed geological and pedological study of the areas’ terroirs were undertaken during that time, alongside other areas of inquiry. These include an exploration of the historical significance of the appellations’ parcels and an analysis of agronomic and winemaking practices.

The production specifications for the Premier Cru wines are strict, notably banning all herbicides and mandating manual harvesting. This marks a first in Burgundy for Premier Cru Climats, reflecting the ‘commitment of our winegrowers to quality and environmental responsibility’, the appellations said in a joint statement.

Yields will be limited to 58hl/ha. Additionally, the ageing of these Premier Cru wines must extend at least until 1 July of the year following the harvest, with commercialisation permitted only from 15 July onwards.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Stone, Vine & Sun appoints new MD

Leading Stellenbosch producer acquires O...

DO Rueda celebrates export bounce

International Organisation of Vine & Win...

Wine Paris preview: Turbulence ahead for...

Anne Krebiehl MW joins Qatar Airways as...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95