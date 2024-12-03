Two Burgundy appellations follow in Pouilly-Fuissé’s Premier Cru footsteps

By Jo Gilbert

Burgundy’s Pouilly-Loché and Pouilly-Vinzelles ODG (Organisme de Gestion et Défense) have been now recognised as Premier Cru wines, joining their neighbours in Pouilly-Fuissé which achieved its Premier Cru status in 2020.

The two appellations, Pouilly-Loché (32ha) and Pouilly-Vinzelles (52ha), are both exclusively planted with Chardonnay, reflecting the general Mâconnais style of southern Bourgogne. Their finest clay-limestone Climats (Burgundian lieux-dits) have now been promoted to the classification of Premier Crus. The appellations can officially be labelled as Premier Cru with the 2024 vintage.

According the authorities, just 1% of Burgundy’s vineyards are classified as Grand Crus. A further 10% are Premier Crus, 37% are village wines and 52% are regional wines.

Read more: OIV reflects on a century in the glass for centenary milestone

Having received an official promotion from the village designation, Les Mûres (7.09ha) has been promoted as a top Climats. For the Pouilly-Vinzelles Premiers Crus, the following have received the much-coveted designation: Les Longeays (7.5ha), Les Pétaux (2.76ha) and Les Quarts (12.45ha).

The new classifications are the culmination of a process that began back in 2006 in partnership with the INAO (Institut Nationale des Appellations d’Origine). Detailed geological and pedological study of the areas’ terroirs were undertaken during that time, alongside other areas of inquiry. These include an exploration of the historical significance of the appellations’ parcels and an analysis of agronomic and winemaking practices.

The production specifications for the Premier Cru wines are strict, notably banning all herbicides and mandating manual harvesting. This marks a first in Burgundy for Premier Cru Climats, reflecting the ‘commitment of our winegrowers to quality and environmental responsibility’, the appellations said in a joint statement.

Yields will be limited to 58hl/ha. Additionally, the ageing of these Premier Cru wines must extend at least until 1 July of the year following the harvest, with commercialisation permitted only from 15 July onwards.

















