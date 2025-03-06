Hallgarten partners with Grand National operator The Jockey Club

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced a four-year sole-supply deal with The Jockey Club, the UK’s largest group in British horseracing. The deal makes Hallgarten the official wine supplier of the horseracing group.

Hallgarten will deliver its portfolio to each of The Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses across the UK including Aintree, Cheltenham and Epsom. They will collaborate with chefs from each of The Jockey Club’s different restaurants and hospitality spaces at its 15 racecourses. This includes at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival from 11 to 15 March, where they will curate a wine list for attendees.

In line with Hallgarten’s English wine push, each of the venues will place a specific emphasis on British wine and sparkling wine.

Howard Corrigan, head of channel for sport & leisure at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is confident the supplier can enhance the race day experience for The Jockey Club’s event attendees.

“Our mission is to innovate the wine offering at The Jockey Club’s racecourses, bringing our expertise, passion, and premium wine offering to this partnership.

“We are proud to be working with some of the best chefs in the UK hospitality industry to curate wine lists to pair with their menus and are delighted to have the opportunity to ensure that each race day is a celebration of sporting achievement, outstanding wine, and culinary excellence”, he said.

Head of partnerships at The Jockey Club, Matt Powell, shares in Corrigan’s optimism for the road ahead.

“This collaboration is a perfect fit for The Jockey Club, as it supports our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our racegoers.

“We look forward to working with Howard and the team over the next four years. With their knowledge, experience and longstanding passion for our sport, we will develop an exceptional wine list to enhance our retail and hospitality offering.”













