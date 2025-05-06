Subscriber login Close [x]
Five minutes with Claudia Bastiaensen, Moët Hennessy UK

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 May, 2025

When you look at, not necessarily Moët Hennessy’s numbers, but the overall category numbers on wine, and notably on Champagne as well, the economic context is challenging. But when it comes to rosé, we do not see growth stopping or slowing down yet. The category is still growing significantly, notably on the premium end.

We are interested in how you premiumise rosé, how you educate the consumer and the trade that there are premium, super-elegant, complex, concentrated styles of rosé which fit brilliantly within a gastronomic environment.

We see that UK consumers really recognise it as a treat and see it more and more as a choice for a dining occasion, which it might not have been in the past. Premium rosé continues to grow in both channels of trade in the UK. Moët Hennessy will continue to drive premiumisation within the category in the future, which I think is hugely exciting. The UK consumer seems very much ready for that.

Also, I feel that the UK market is getting ready for the diversity within a category like rosé. I feel that, in the past, rosé wines always had more of a homogenous treatment, but I really feel the journey the category has been on is exciting, and it’s a journey which we are super-excited to play a leading part in.





