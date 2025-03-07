Maltby&Greek announces new head of wine

By Jo Gilbert

Leading Greek wine supplier Maltby&Greek has promoted Alexandra Badoi to head of wine.

Badoi joined the company as wine sales manager in September 2023, having formerly built a career as a sommelier working fine dining, hospitality and wine curation.

She is now stepping into a leadership role, where she will be overseeing all sales initiatives for both the on- and off-trade markets in the UK.

“From the very beginning, Alexandra has been an asset to the Maltby&Greek team,” said Yannos Hadjiioannou, one half of the duo behind Maltby&Greek. “It’s an exciting time right now for Greek wines in the UK, and in her new role, Alexandra brings not only professional excellence but also a zest for life’s adventures.”

Originally from Romania, Badoi holds a BA in Marketing and is currently studying for the WSET Diploma. She is widely regarded for her strong communication skills, strategic approach and approachable style.

“We’re very pleased to have promoted Alexandra to the position of head of wine,” added Hadjiioannou’s fellow co-founder, Stefanos Kokotos. “Many of our producers belong to a new generation of winemakers shaping the future of Greek wine. Alexandra is instrumental in bringing their passion and dedication to an ever-growing audience.”

Badoi began her UK wine industry career in 2016 as assistant head sommelier for the Corrigan Collection of restaurants. She then moved and was promoted to head sommelier at Meraki Restaurant & Bar in 2018, where she grew expertise in curating global wine selections and hosting events.

Maltby&Greek meanwhile has established itself as a leader for premium Greek wine and also food in the UK in recent years.

Earlier this year, the supplier presented the most comprehensive range of Greek wines in the UK at its 2025 Portfolio Tasting at a central London Vagabond, which featured over 90 wines from 25 wineries.

The company was founded in 2012 at Maltby Street Market in Bermondsey, as a trading stall. From there, it has grown into its current HQ at Spa Terminus, where the team supplies Greek supplies leading restaurants, independent wine merchants and private clients across the UK.

















