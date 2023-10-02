Harpers exclusive: Enotria’s new CEO

By Jo Gilbert

Enotria & Coe has announced a new CEO, Harpers can exclusively reveal, with Julian Momen taking over in the top job from long-standing CEO Troy Christensen.

Christensen will now be leaving the business.

Momen was appointed to the role of COO back in August, when Harpers reported that Christensen had to relocate back to the USA for family reasons.

Enotria has now confirmed that Christensen will be stepping away from the business he has led since 2014.

A former chief executive at Accolade Wines and, before that, president at Constellation Europe, Christensen has become a figurehead for not only the business but also the UK wine industry, steering Enotria & Coe into the position of the UK’s leading premium wine and spirits supplier.

Since his arrival at Enotria Winecellars in 2014, he has made widespread changes at the supplier, including moving the company into a new state-of-the-art warehouse, upgrading the internal systems and, most notably, acquiring Coe Vintners and launching the new business under Enotria & Coe.

Momen, meanwhile, has an impressive track record of leading and working with renowned companies like Diageo, General Mills and Carlsberg.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of CEO of Enotria & Coe and truly excited to be leading such a wonderful group of people in a business founded on great values. Going forward I am keen to provide renewed energy and a pathway to success for ourselves and all the partners who work with us”.













