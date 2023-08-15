Enotria & Coe welcomes new COO

By Jo Gilbert

Enotria & Coe has announced the appointment of Julian Momen as its new chief operating officer (COO), who has joined the company after holding several top jobs across the industry.

In a statement released this morning, the supplier expressed enthusiasm for Momen’s “impressive track record [of] working with renowned companies” such as Diageo, General Mills and Carlsberg. As such, Momen is expected to “bring a wealth of industry expertise to Enotria & Coe”.

“I am thrilled to welcome Julian to our team,” CEO Troy Christensen said. “His industry experience and proven leadership make him an ideal fit to support the leadership team.”

The role of COO is new to Enotria and has been created specifically to support Christensen as CEO. Harpers has learned that sadly, Christensen has suffered several personal tragedies within his family, of late.

He will continue to serve remotely as CEO and chairman of the board during this time. Meanwhile, Momen will provide everyday support for the business, while steering it forward and ensuring its continued success.

Enotria remains the UK’s largest premium wine and spirits distributor. Around 250 exclusive wines and over 1,500 spirits producers make up the portfolio, which supplies 12,000 on-trade sites across the UK. Its client base includes fine dining, specialist bars, hotels and events venues, such as Gordon Ramsay Group, Tom Kerridge, The Dorchester Collection, Lord’s Cricket Ground and Big Mamma Group.











