50 Top Drinks Wholesaler 2022 nominations are open

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 February, 2022

Following a change of format during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce that Harpers' annual 50 Top Drinks Wholesaler list, celebrating the best wholesalers in the UK, is back its original form.

As such, we are inviting you, the UK trade, to nominate the UK Drinks Wholesalers that you believe are at the top of their game.

Whether niche, specialist, regional or national in portfolio and reach, whether focused on wines, beers, spirits or all three, these nominations should highlight and champion those companies that go the extra mile, in terms of quality of drinks offer, service, support, personnel, sustainability and efficiency of supply.

To have your say, simply nominate up to three wholesalers countrywide, with comments on why those companies deserve to make it onto our ‘long shortlist’, placing them in the running for 50 Top Wholesaler recognition.

Then, following an exacting round of judging, undertaken by our panel of experienced drinks trade professionals, the final results will be published in Harpers as our 50 Top Wholesaler 2022 listing later this year.

To nominate for 50 Top Drinks Wholesaler 2022 please follow the link here.



