Henkell Freixenet acquires full ownership of Vinicom

By James Bayley

Henkell Freixenet, a global leader in sparkling wine and renowned supplier of still wines, has reinforced its presence in Portugal by completing the acquisition of Vinicom, a family-owned wine distribution company.

The transaction, finalised on 3 September, sees Henkell Freixenet take full control of Vinicom, after previously holding a 49.5% stake.

Founded in 2004 by Francisco de Sousa Coutinho and Henkell Freixenet, Vinicomhas been instrumental in distributing the German company’s portfolio in the Portuguese market. Over the years, Vinicom has built a strong reputation for its extensive market knowledge and robust sales team, distributing not only Henkell Freixenet’s wines but also prominent Portuguese brands such as Lavradores de Feitoria, Quinta do Vale Meão, Quinta de Sto António, Howard’s Folly and Blackett Porto Wines.

“We warmly thank Francisco de Sousa Coutinho and the whole team of Vinicomfor the trustful partnership and the excellent work over all these years,” said Dr Alfred Oetker, chairman of the supervisory board of Henkell Freixenet.

Dr Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet, expressed optimism for the future, saying: “We see a great momentum and future opportunities for our brands and partners, such as Freixenet and Mionetto, together with the outstanding portfolio of Portuguese wine brands to further develop this dynamic market.”

Francisco de Sousa Coutinho, of Vinicom, commented on the acquisition: “We always had the mission of developing the Portuguese market by building the brands of our partners and offering products of outstanding quality. We are glad that Henkell Freixenet continues this hard work and look forward to seizing further growth opportunities for the market.”

With this acquisition, Henkell Freixenet aims to continue expanding its footprint in Portugal, leveraging Vinicom's expertise to strengthen its presence in both the sparkling and still wine sectors.







