Calabria acquires three wine brands from Henkell Freixenet

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 November, 2020

Calabria Family Wines has acquired a trio of Australian wine brands – Deakin Estate, La La Land and Azahara, from Wingara Wine Group [part of Henkell Freixenet], for an undisclosed sum.  

The deal, signed late last week, is a ‘brand-only' sale and transfers ownership of the three brands to Calabria, which will now produce all of the wines across each of the brands’ portfolios from its Griffith, New South Wales winery as well as manage marketing across all markets. 

Each of the brands brought something “new to the table” for the team at Calabria as the business continued to “diversify and broaden” its wine offering, said Michael Calabria, third-generation general manager. 

“Deakin Estate, with over 50 years of winemaking history behind it, has achieved outstanding distribution, particularly in challenging export markets where many haven’t. That can only happen with a good quality product and dedicated team behind it,” he said. 

While “newer to the market”, La La Land and Azahara, were “unique brands with well established portfolios and market presence, both domestically and overseas”, he added. 

"We look forward to relishing in La La Land’s dedication to emerging wine styles with our own Italian alternatives, and celebrating Azaharas effervescent flare and sophistication.” 

Sean Shortt, executive director, sales & marketing at Wingara, said: “Henkell Freixenet considers Australia an important market with great potential, and our strategic focus is the development of our Global Icon brands, Henkell, Freixenet & Mionetto. 

“We are delighted that the Deakin Estate, Azahara and La La Land brands are moving to a family-owned company who have the resources and drive to take the brands to the next level.” 

Calabria said it would continue its long-standing distribution partnership with Berkmann Wine Cellars in the UK for Deakin Estate and La La Land.  

“We know the value of having a family-owned and operated team behind a brand, and we’re excited to see these top-performing brands continue to grow under new ownership at Calabria Family Wines,” said Rupert Berkmann, CEO of importer Berkmann Wine Cellars. 

The changes will be effective as of today, 12 November.  

 

