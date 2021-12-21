Freixenet delivers record Cava sales

By James Lawrence

Spanish giant Freixenet has posted record Cava sales in 2021, retailing more than 100 million bottles worldwide for the first time ever in the firm's 150-year history.

According to a representative from Freixenet, they expect end of year sales to reach the 105 million mark.

“The international expansion of the Freixenet brand has been given a big boost by the alliance between Henkell and Freixenet, as well as successful innovations such as Freixenet Prosecco and the Spanish and Italian still wines,” said Dr Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet.

“Last year alone we achieved more than 5 percent growth in Freixenet brand sales. Today our export business accounts for 80 percent of the brand’s global revenue. And the export share will continue rising to 85 percent next year thanks to the alliance we entered into back in 2018," he added.

As reported in Harpers, global shipments of Spain's signature sparkling wine grew by 16.45% in the first nine months of the year, according to the Cava Consejo Regulador.

Henkell Freixenet is currently the world's leading sparkling wine producer by volume. The group includes brands such as Freixenet, Henkell, Mionetto Prosecco as well as the wine brands i Heart and Freixenet Mia.








