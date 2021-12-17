Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cava’s 2021 exports surge towards pre-pandemic levels

By James Lawrence
Published:  17 December, 2021

Global shipments of Spain's signature sparkling wine grew by 16.45% in the first nine months of the year, according to the Cava Consejo Regulador.

To illustrate the dramatic uplift, the DO released data which shows that Cava exports stood at 163.8 million bottles in 2019, falling to 146 million in 2020.

However, in the nine months to September 2021, shipments of Cava Reserva wines increased by 34.73% compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, Gran Reserva shipments grew by 42.11% (2.3 million bottles).

Javier Pagés, president of the Consejo, estimated that by the year end, sales figures could return to pre-pandemic levels.

“The most spectacular growth (up by 62.91%) was recorded in the US, which is now the second-largest market for Cava in the world,” said a spokesperson for the Cava DO.

“In terms of the world's top 10 markets, growth was experienced in the Netherlands (up 22.32%), Russia (up 44.79%) and Canada (up 28.28%). Cava sales did not decrease in any of the top 10 international markets during the first three quarters of 2021, a clear sign of the sector’s healthy post-pandemic recovery in sales.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95