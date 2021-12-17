Cava’s 2021 exports surge towards pre-pandemic levels

By James Lawrence

Global shipments of Spain's signature sparkling wine grew by 16.45% in the first nine months of the year, according to the Cava Consejo Regulador.

To illustrate the dramatic uplift, the DO released data which shows that Cava exports stood at 163.8 million bottles in 2019, falling to 146 million in 2020.

However, in the nine months to September 2021, shipments of Cava Reserva wines increased by 34.73% compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, Gran Reserva shipments grew by 42.11% (2.3 million bottles).

Javier Pagés, president of the Consejo, estimated that by the year end, sales figures could return to pre-pandemic levels.

“The most spectacular growth (up by 62.91%) was recorded in the US, which is now the second-largest market for Cava in the world,” said a spokesperson for the Cava DO.

“In terms of the world's top 10 markets, growth was experienced in the Netherlands (up 22.32%), Russia (up 44.79%) and Canada (up 28.28%). Cava sales did not decrease in any of the top 10 international markets during the first three quarters of 2021, a clear sign of the sector’s healthy post-pandemic recovery in sales.”







