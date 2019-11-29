Cava partners with molecular food-and-wine expert

By Mathew Lyons

The Cava DO has partnered with Canadian sommelier and molecular scientist François Chartier to map the international food-pairing ability of its wines.

Chartier will study four age-differentiated expressions: Cava, which is aged for more than nine months; Cava Reserva, more than 15 months; Cava Gran Reserva, more than 30 months; and Cava de Paraje Calificado, more than three years.

He will then create a world food map matching each expression to ingredients and dishes from five leading global cuisines: the Mediterranean, Japan, the US, Peru and Mexico.

Chartier has consulted with a wide range of chefs and restaurants around the world, including Ferran Adrià of el Bulli. Robert Parker has described him as a “pure genius”.

Some 23 million bottles of Cava were sold in the UK in 2018, making Spain the third most popular producer of sparkling wine after Italy with 117 million bottles and France with 29 million.

The results of the study will be released in early 2020.









