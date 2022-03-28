Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Depleted yields create ‘tension’ following a stellar year for Burgundy exports

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 March, 2022

Burgundy is struggling to keep up with rising demand, as a record revenue-producing year in 2021 now puts pressure on winemakers to make the most of depleted stocks.

On the export market, Burgundy wines set a new record in terms of revenue in 2021, with more than €1bn generated for the third consecutive year (+28% YOY, the equivalent of 105 million bottles, +18% in volume terms).

As a visit to last week’s Grands Jours de Bourgogne revealed however, the region is now grappling with a marked ‘tension’ on stock availability, due to a tug-of-war between increased demand and low yields.

At Wednesday’s press conference at the Palais des Congrès in Beaune, Laurent Delaunay, president of the BIVB, said Burgundy’s sales performance in 2021 was “phenomenal”, though the low harvest in 2021 was just two-thirds of what would be considered normal in an average year.

In fewer than five vintages, Burgundy has produced two extremes in terms of volume: the 2018 harvest resulted in full-capacity production, whereas 2021 was recorded at 997,178 hl. This marks a fall of 32.5% compared to the five-year average, making it one of the lowest volumes in the history of the wine region.

This tension was visible at a visit to Friday’s Meursault tasting, where just half of the usual space of the venue was dedicated to its portion of the bi-annual event.

Some tasting venues were packed – for example, the Corton and Corton-Charlemagne tasting at Louis Latour’s winery in Aloxe-Corton that same morning. However, small samples were poured across the board as producers aimed to mitigate the depleted stocks for both 2020 and 2019.

In terms of exports, the UK was the second biggest market in 2021 “despite Brexit”, Delaunay added. “We are used to dealing with customs difficulties with the rest of the world.”

“We’re so grateful to the UK,” he added. “Now, whites are growing, where it used to be the reds that dominate.”

The UK accounted for 15.3% of total value and for 16% of volume in 2021 (+23% and +3% respectively), having slipped behind the US.

Overall, Burgundy had a good year for exports in 2021, despite the continuing pandemic. More than 100 million bottles were exported, worth €1.3 billion, with Burgundy wines reaching 171 territories and 10 new destinations.

Whites are stealing a march in this respect, with Burgundy white wines accounting for 49% of 2021’s increase by volume, especially Régionale Burgundy appellations (+3.35 million bottles) and Chablis wines (+1.82 million bottles). Village wines of the Mâconnais were in third position (+1.3 million bottles).

Crémant de Burgundy also contributed to growth in the category. In 2021, it recorded its strongest growth in 10 years, marking a rise of 1.7 million bottles and €9.5 million on 2020.



Burgundy’s harvest 2021 – Comparison to the average for the past five vintages

White wines: 602,161 hl, excluding VCI (-32%)

Red wines: 281,001 hl (-31%)

Rosé wines: 2,981 hl (-54.3%)

Crémant de Burgundy: 111,035hl, including reserve wines (-35.3%)



Top photo shows the crowd gathered at popular stand at Louis Latour’s historic Corton Grancey Cuverie on Friday.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Calls to review ‘punishing’ tax regime a...

Hallgarten tasting return signals ‘portf...

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new...

‘Cool kids’ increasingly shaping global...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95