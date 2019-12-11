Global organic wine sales to double in a decade

By Mathew Lyons

Organic wine consumption worldwide is set to hit around a billion bottles a year by 2023, a new report from organic wine fair Millésime Bio suggests.

The research predicts that some 976 million bottles will be drunk in 2023, up 34% from 2018 and 221% from 2013, when the figure was only 441 million.

Likewise, organic wine will account for 3.5% of global wine consumption in 2023, up from 2.6% in 2018 and just 1.5% in 2013.

The research – commissioned by SudVinBio and conducted by drinks consultancy IWSR – focused on five key markets: France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the US.

It found that consumption of organic sparkling wine grew by an average of 19.1% each year between 2013 and 2018. However, it predicts growth to slow to an annual 8.2% in the years to 2023.

Sales of organic wine across those five countries totalled some £2.9bn last year.

France is predicted to be the biggest market for organic wine, accounting for some 20% of all consumption, closely followed by Germany, which will account for 17.6%.

The UK will consume around 9.3% of the total, equating to some 91 million bottles.

Nicolas Richarme, president of SudVinBio, said: “This new research demonstrates how more and more consumers around the world are choosing organic wines as they reject the use of pesticides and other unnatural products that damage the environment and can enter the food chain.

“This trend will only increase as large and small vignerons switch to more sustainable winemaking, and retailers stock a larger range of organic wines to meet rising consumer demand.”

Spain is forecast to be the leading investor in organic viticulture, with 160,000ha of organic vineyards by 2023 – three times its extent in 2013. France will have 115,000ha while Italy will lag behind with 96,000ha.