Cava in the round

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 June, 2021

DO Cava has announced a series of educational webinars aimed at UK and US trade and communicators as part of its 2021 marketing campaign.

Named 360 Degrees of Cava, the series of four webinars will take place from June until November, with each featuring three different producers and hosted by a selection of wine writers and educators.

Topics are to include: The Evolution of Winemaking (June); Cava Production Zones (July); Grape Varieties (September); and Trading Up, Sustainably (November).

“The campaign, also titled ‘360 Degrees of Cava’, aims to bring visibility to the unique attributes of Cava, highlighting Cava as nuanced, high-quality sparkling wine, able to be paired with a vast array of global cuisines,” said DO Cava.

The trade-focused educational sessions form part of a wider marketing programme launched by the regulatory body of Cava in the UK and Us earlier this year.

Cava is Spain’s leading export DO, with 70% of production heading for non-domestic consumption in over 100 countries. DO Cava counts 370 associated wineries under its wing, representing more than 38,000 hectares of vineyards and more than 6,800 winegrowers.



