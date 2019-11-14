Subscriber login Close [x]
Cava Discovery Week aims to get consumers drinking “better cava”

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  14 November, 2019

"The future’s about quality” is the tag line for a new campaign which is looking to reinstate Cava’s premium position in the UK market.

Cava Discovery Week is making its maiden voyage on November 18, with a weeklong schedule of initiatives being planned at UK bars, restaurants and indie merchants.

Is it being organised by the Cava DO – the largest DO in Spain in terms of exports.

Cava has taken something of a beating in the UK in recent years, with entry level Prosecco and top end Champagne often bookending their Spanish rival and squeezing sales.

With the aim of re-establishing Cava as one of the world’s most prestigious sparklers, the campaign will highlight the work of winemakers working across 38,000 ha across Spain.

A number of bars and restaurants have signed up to take part, including Camino and Ibérica in London, Bar 44 in Bristol and Cardiff and Ambiente in York and Leeds.

Wine shops Luvians in Scotland, The Whalley Wine Shop in Lancashire and Totnes Wine Co in Cornwall will also have special promotions running throughout the week, which is part of the DO's "crusade to get consumers drinking better cava”.

“We believe that by launching Cava Discovery Week, we are giving a focus to Spain’s No. 1 sparkling wine in the run up to Christmas and providing people with an opportunity to reconsider how they enjoy Cava and which style they would like to be drinking,” said Javier Pagés, president of the Cava DO.

“By engaging with consumers and trade we can communicate with them about the higher end wines. These bottled aged wines offer amazing quality and are often so much better than other sparkling wines that can be found on the market.”

The campaign will be putting the spotlight on Cava’s traditional method production values and food matching capabilities from “savoury snacks – roasted, salted nuts, olives, retro vol au vents or veggie dips – or grilled, garlicky prawns, smoked salmon or tasty charcuterie”.

It will also be putting Cava’s top tier wines under the sparkling spotlight.

This includes Reserva and Gran Reserva wines as well as the Cava de Paraje Calificado designation which was launched back in 2017 to highlight the quality-focused ambitions of Penedes’ leading sparkling winemakers.









