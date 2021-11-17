English sparkling triumphs at Vivino Community Awards

By James Lawrence

Vivino’s 2021 Community Awards has revealed some fascinating insights into the preferences of consumers worldwide, including the enormous popularity of English fizz in the UK.

Launched this year, the Vivino Community Awards collates and analyses the reviews of its 50 million-plus members, discerning which wines and brands have consistently received the highest community scores.

To be eligible for the Vivino Community Awards, wines needed to have at least 50 ratings submitted from Vivino’s users, over 12 consecutive months.

The results are presented under several headline categories, including the UK’s favourite red, white and rosé wines under £20, and sparkling wines under £30.

The awards also highlight the very best 100 overall wines in the world, plus the world’s favourite 100 red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.

In the category of favourite UK fizz, English sparkling wines dominate the top 10 sparkling wines under £30, with four represented (two from Kent, one each from Dorset and Cornwall), closely followed by France with three Champagnes on the list.

However, with a 4.3 Star Vivino Rating, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore is the top sparkling wine under £30.

Aidy Smith, Vivino global brand ambassador, commented: “It’s fantastic, though not surprising, to see English wines so highly-rated amongst UK wine drinkers. Not only are English sparkling wines heavily represented amongst the winners due to their increasing quality, but we also find an English still white wine amongst the most highly rated by the Vivino community, too.”

Meanwhile, with three entries, Sauvignon Blancs from Marlborough lead the way in the top 10 white wines under £20 list. However, with a 4.5 Star Vivino Rating, Domaine Tabordet Pouilly-Fumé 2019 takes the top spot. Interestingly, second and third place are taken by Norfolk’s Winbirri Vineyards Bacchus 2019 (4.3 Star Vivino Rating) and Greece’s Ktima Gerovassiliou Malagousia Single Vineyard 2020 (4.3 Star Vivino Rating), respectively.

Elsewhere, France continues to dominate the UK market for rosé. According to Vivino's data, Brits have a clear preference for French rosé with eight in the top 10 rosés under £20, seven of which are from Provence.

In the Global Top 100, the rosé category drew from 17 different countries of origin (compared to only eight in the red wine category) from Austria and Argentina to Greece, South Africa, and even Russia. Within the global top 100 sparkling wine category, sparkling rosé had a strong showing with over a dozen wines.

In addition, red wine featured heavily overall with 18 wines featuring across the top 10 overall lists at ‘under £10’, ‘under £20’ and ‘over £20’ price bands (nine Italian, three French, two Spanish, two Australian, one US and one Argentinian).

Red wines also dominate the overall global top 100 list, with 85 represented. There are just eight sparkling, four Port, two white and a solitary dessert wine represented in the global top 100.

“The Vivino Community Awards are chosen by the world’s most honest wine critics, our wine-drinking community, whose collective opinion, we believe, is more valuable than that of any one expert,” Vivino founder Heini Zachariassen said.

