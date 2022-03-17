Premium sales dominate at Concha y Toro for the first time

By Jo Gilbert

Viña Concha y Toro (CyT) has reached a ‘milestone’ in its sales career, with more than half of the company’s wine revenues stemming from higher-value products.

The company has reported stellar sales over the past year as part of its premiumisation strategy, which led to an increase of 8.8% in revenues in 2021 (Ch$836.7 million) and 26.7% in profits (Ch$98.8 million).

This growth was driven both in volume and value, the company said, led by the performance of its Principal and Invest brands, which are the strategic focus and accelerator of the company’s premiumisation strategy.

Together, and for the first time in 2021, revenues for these two brand groups accounted for more than half of company’s sales, worth 53.3% compared to 39.7% in 2017.

“Once again we had a year of historic results for Viña Concha y Toro. In 2021, the company’s financial figures are the result of corporate strategy that we have consistently pursued in recent years, with a focus on the value of our sales portfolio and the profitability of operations,” CEO Eduardo Guilisasti said.

Despite global logistics stress during the second half of the year, and prolonged impacts of the pandemic, the company also reported strong sales in the UK – the company’s most important market. Sales here generated 25% of revenues in 2021 (+10.1% YOY).

In CyT’s seven main markets – the UK, US, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden and Japan – the company has at least one wine among the top five best sellers in each country.

‘Outstanding’ performances included Casillero del Diablo and its line extensions with 8.7% growth and a volume of 7.2 million cases; Trivento Reserve with an 11% increase and 1.5 million cases, consolidating its leadership position in the Argentine category in the UK and Europe; Diablo (+123%); Bicicleta (+3%); Marques de Casa Concha (+29%), and Don Melchor (+45%).















