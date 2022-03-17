Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Premium sales dominate at Concha y Toro for the first time

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 March, 2022

Viña Concha y Toro (CyT) has reached a ‘milestone’ in its sales career, with more than half of the company’s wine revenues stemming from higher-value products.

The company has reported stellar sales over the past year as part of its premiumisation strategy, which led to an increase of 8.8% in revenues in 2021 (Ch$836.7 million) and 26.7% in profits (Ch$98.8 million).

This growth was driven both in volume and value, the company said, led by the performance of its Principal and Invest brands, which are the strategic focus and accelerator of the company’s premiumisation strategy.

Together, and for the first time in 2021, revenues for these two brand groups accounted for more than half of company’s sales, worth 53.3% compared to 39.7% in 2017.

“Once again we had a year of historic results for Viña Concha y Toro. In 2021, the company’s financial figures are the result of corporate strategy that we have consistently pursued in recent years, with a focus on the value of our sales portfolio and the profitability of operations,” CEO Eduardo Guilisasti said.

Despite global logistics stress during the second half of the year, and prolonged impacts of the pandemic, the company also reported strong sales in the UK – the company’s most important market. Sales here generated 25% of revenues in 2021 (+10.1% YOY).

In CyT’s seven main markets – the UK, US, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden and Japan – the company has at least one wine among the top five best sellers in each country.

‘Outstanding’ performances included Casillero del Diablo and its line extensions with 8.7% growth and a volume of 7.2 million cases; Trivento Reserve with an 11% increase and 1.5 million cases, consolidating its leadership position in the Argentine category in the UK and Europe; Diablo (+123%); Bicicleta (+3%); Marques de Casa Concha (+29%), and Don Melchor (+45%).







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tempranillo becomes most planted grape i...

Russian buyers blocked from Barcelona

Ukrainian vodka supports fundraising for...

2022 London Wine Fair almost sold out af...

Jascots adds two highly-rated Australian...

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society celebrate...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95