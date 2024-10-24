Subscriber login Close [x]
Decline in Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco yields

By James Bayley
Published:  24 October, 2024

The 2024 harvest season for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco has concluded, closing out a year marked by unpredictable weather that led to a slight decline in yields compared to 2023. The harvest, which began in mid-September and finished in early October, was about a week later than the usual schedule. In contrast, 2023 followed a more typical harvest timeline, with activities generally completed by late September.

This year’s growing season was defined by fluctuating weather. A rainy spring from April to June, accompanied by cooler-than-average temperatures, led to cold, wet soils that slowed vine growth until early July, resulting in smaller, scattered grape clusters. By comparison, 2023 did not face similar weather challenges, allowing for robust production that saw over 92 million bottles produced, including 85 million bottles of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, 3.7 million ‘Rive,’ and 1.1 million Superiore di Cartizze.

The 2024 season was further complicated by a sudden surge in heat in mid-July, with temperatures peaking above 35°C and warm nights around 20°C. This made it challenging to maintain ideal acidity levels in the grapes. However, the cool nights and light rain in September helped balance the sugar and acidity, ensuring the grapes developed an ideal aromatic profile. Yields, while slightly reduced (down between 3% and 5% from the previous year), still resulted in an overall healthy crop. In 2023, yields were more consistent, supporting high production volumes without the impact of such weather extremes.

The increasing frequency of rainy springs, as seen in 2024, is believed to be linked to climate change and poses significant challenges to viticulture in the region. This is affecting all aspects of grape production, with one major concern being the risk of micro-landslides, particularly on the steep slopes of the Rive. In response, the Consorzio has introduced initiatives to identify high-risk areas and implement natural solutions to protect the ciglioni (small grassy terraces). These efforts are a step beyond 2023, where no specific climate change initiatives were highlighted, reflecting a growing need for adaptive measures as weather patterns become less predictable. The addition of early warning systems in vineyards further illustrates the proactive stance being taken this year.

The potential of the 2024 harvest will be assessed tomorrow (25 October) during a tasting of the base wines, led by Luigi Moio, professor of oenology at the University of Naples Federico II and former president of the OIV. The Consorzio will also participate in the Vite in Campo Eroica event on 26 October, where discussions will focus on innovation, sustainability, and policies to preserve the heritage of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.





