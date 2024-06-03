Subscriber login Close [x]
Franco Adami elected president of Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG

By James Bayley
Published:  03 June, 2024

The Board of Directors of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG has elected Franco Adami as its new president. Adami will lead the Italian Consorzio for a three-year term from 2024 to 2026, following his election on 29 May.

Adami (pictured), owner of the family-run Adami winery, brings extensive experience and deep ties to the region. He succeeds Elvira Bortolomiol as president and is set to leverage his solid foundation in the Italian and international wine industries.

In his acceptance, Adami expressed his gratitude and commitment: “I am deeply honoured and delighted to have been elected President of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. This position represents an enormous responsibility for me and a unique opportunity to contribute to the enhancement of our territory and the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.

“I sincerely thank all the members of the Consorzio for the trust placed in me. I will work with dedication and passion to support and promote our Appellation, strengthen collaboration among our producers, and protect our Rive. Together, we can achieve great goals and ensure a prosperous future for the region.”

Adami is no stranger to leadership within the Consorzio, having previously served as president from 2002 to 2011. The election of vice presidents will be conducted at an upcoming board meeting.

The Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG is a protected wine area located in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy. As the heart of Prosecco’s premium expression, the denomination was officially recognised in 1969. Sparkling wines from this region are designated as Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, reflecting their quality, restricted vineyard area and production criteria.



