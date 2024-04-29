Zonin1821 expands fine wine offerings with addition of two Italian estates

By James Bayley

Zonin1821 has introduced two estates into its fine wine portfolio – Damilano Winery, a venerable Barolo producer hailing from Piemonte, and Siddùra, an emerging star from the scenic landscapes of Sardinia.

These latest acquisitions, available from May, underscore Zonin's commitment to enhancing its estates and fine wine collections, showcasing a blend of family-owned estates and boutique producers.

The move towards premium wines aligns with prevailing UK market dynamics, reflecting the consumer sentiment of ‘drink less but better,’ particularly in the fine dining on-trade sector. As the industry rebounds from the impact of Covid-19, there's a notable uptick in the consumption of higher-priced wines, a trend highlighted by CGA in its February report:

“Overall, the wine category is continuing to see a level of ongoing premiumisation as consumers focus on treat spend - along with polarisation occurring as a result of cost-of-living considerations,” said Mark Newton, client director, CGA by NIQ.

“At the top end of the market, there is evidence to suggest that more expensive wines are slowly, but consistently, increasing volume share post market re-opening,” Newton added.

Damilano, boasting a legacy dating back to 1890, stands as one of the oldest Barolo wineries. With prime vineyards in Langhe, including a significant portion of Cannubi (pictured), acelebrated Barolo vineyard, Zonin will introduce five wines from Damilano to the UK market, including an Arneis, a Nebbiolo and three Barolos (RRPs ranging from £55 to £97), notably featuring its coveted single vineyard Cannubi. Additionally, ZONIN will hold an exclusive library of back vintages of Damilano Cannubi, available on allocation only.

Meanwhile, Siddùra, founded in 2008 and situated in Gallura, Sardinia, emerges as one of the region’s most ambitious producers, focusing on Vermentino and Cannonau. Zonin will distribute Siddùra's Spèra Vermentino di Gallura DOCG (RRP: £25) and Èrema Cannonau di Sardegna DOC (RRP: £28) to both on- and off-trade sectors, with a strategic emphasis on independent operators.

Simon Thomas, MD UK, Zonin1821 said: “We are delighted to welcome Damilano and Siddùra into our portfolio. Partnering with two producers that complement our existing range strengthens our position as a premier supplier of top Italian wines in the UK. The robust sales of our top-tier portfolio in the past 18 months, especially within the on-trade segment, indicate significant growth prospects in this sector.”

These estates will join Zonin’s roster of Estates and Cru wines, including Ca’ Bolani, Castello del Poggio, Oltrenero, Castello di Albola, Rocca di Montemassi, Masseria Altemura, Principi di Butera, Barboursville Vineyards (Virginia) and Dos Almas (Chile).

Both Damilano and Siddùra will be showcased at Zonin's Portfolio Tasting in London on 18 June.







