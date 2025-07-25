Headline Heroes: Prosecco’s commitment to sustainability

The vineyards around the town of Conegliano, in Italy’s Veneto, are among Europe’s most picturesque. In summer, the steep hills are carpeted with vines producing Glera grapes for Prosecco: this is the home of Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG. It looks idyllic, yet the challenges of sustainability here are real – prompting the authorities of both the DOCG and the bigger Prosecco DOC to act.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.