Alternative formats: Is the tide finally turning on glass?

“The heart of the issue is simple – the manufacturing and recycling of glass bottles is by far the largest contributor to wine’s carbon footprint, and if we don’t use alternative formats wherever possible, we won’t make the deep and meaningful cuts required across all sectors.”
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.