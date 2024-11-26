Ferrari Trento joins Liberty Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Liberty Wines has been appointed the exclusive importer in the UK and Ireland for Italian sparkling brand, Ferrari Trento.

Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and run by the Lunelli family since 1952, a selection of the sparkling producer’s wines will be available via Liberty from 6 December, including the flagship Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore and the elegant Ferrari Perlé range.

“As Italian specialists, we think it fitting that we have Italy’s leading producer of sparkling wines on our list,” Liberty Wines CEO Tom Platt said.

“Not only do they supplement two of the strongest parts of our portfolio – Italy and sparkling wines – but their sustainable status dovetails nicely with the Carbon Neutral certification we’ve had since 2014.”

Based in the foothills of the Dolomites, the Ferrari winery is an advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. All wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation as per the regulations of Trentodoc and are made from a mixture of grapes from 130ha of certified organic vineyards owned by the producer, as well as 600 families of grape growers. The company’s sustainability efforts towards maintaining the environment have led them to acquire both carbon neutral and Biodiversity Friend certifications.

Cyril Brun, from Ay in Champagne, joined as chef de cave in June 2023, bringing his experience and new perspective to the Trentodoc Metodo Classico sparkling wines.

Matteo Lunelli, president & CEO of Ferrari Trento and CEO Lunelli Group, added: “We are thrilled to join the esteemed Liberty Wines portfolio, a true leader in the industry. We trust their expertise to further elevate the strong brand foundation we have built in recent years, bolstered by prestigious awards, recognition from top opinion leaders, and the exceptional visibility gained as the official toast of Formula 1 since 2021.”

The Ferrari wines available through Liberty Wines are the Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs, Ferrari Maximum Rosé, Ferrari Perlé, Ferrari Perlé Bianco Riserva, Ferrari Perlé Rosé Riserva, Ferrari Perlé Nero Riserva, Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore and Ferrari Riserva Lunelli.

The Ferrari Riserva Lunelli and Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore are Ferrari’s flagship wines, made from Chardonnay grapes coming from estate-owned vineyards and released only in the best vintages after several years of lees ageing. The Ferrari Perlé single-vintage wines are selected from the best grapes each year, including Ferrari’s Blanc de Noirs, the 100% Pinot Noir Perlé Nero Riserva. The Maximum Blanc de Blancs and Rosé non-vintage wines complete the picture, offering an introduction to the Ferrari range.

















