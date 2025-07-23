Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Italy Report: The shifting perception of Prosecco

By James Lawrence
Published:  23 July, 2025

Prosecco has long made life easy for wine drinkers: it hits the right price point, rolls off the tongue and is effortlessly quaffable. Between 2018 and 2019, exports of both DOC and DOCG styles to the UK doubled, and its popularity seemed all but untouchable. Yet, having stolen much of Cava’s thunder, sales of Italy’s flagship sparkler have reportedly stalled in the independent sector. But is Prosecco merely another casualty of the global downturn – or is something more dramatic unfolding?

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine GB Awards include first 99 points a...

Wine & Sprit Trade Association publishes...

Vinitaly and the City: Calabrian confide...

Diageo CEO quits

Ben Franks: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Lenz Moser: Chinese market on brink of u...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95