Italy Report: The shifting perception of Prosecco

By James Lawrence

Prosecco has long made life easy for wine drinkers: it hits the right price point, rolls off the tongue and is effortlessly quaffable. Between 2018 and 2019, exports of both DOC and DOCG styles to the UK doubled, and its popularity seemed all but untouchable. Yet, having stolen much of Cava’s thunder, sales of Italy’s flagship sparkler have reportedly stalled in the independent sector. But is Prosecco merely another casualty of the global downturn – or is something more dramatic unfolding?