Liberty adds fizz to portfolio

By Andrew Catchpole

Liberty Wines has added family-owned Pierre Péters to its Champagne portfolio.

The domain, based in Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger, is known for its blanc de blancs, produced from its 20ha of vines in the Côte des Blancs.

Working across 82 individual plots, sixth generation grower Rodolphe Péters manages the vineyards sustainably, professing that “a good winemaker must listen to his raw materials” to make good wine.

Pierre Péters owns 16ha in the Côte des Blancs, led by Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, with villages such as Avize, Cramant, Oger and Vertus also in the fold, plus 3ha near Sézanne and 1ha in the Côte des Bars, with diverse soil types delivering a variety of styles for the base wines.

“Pierre Péters is one of Champagne’s most famed growers and we are thrilled to be able to offer their wines to our customers,” said Liberty MD, David Gleave MW.

“Their blanc de blancs Champagnes are widely regarded as among the finest produced in the region and complement perfectly our already strong Champagne portfolio.”

The Pierre Péters wines came over from Berry Bros. & Rudd’s wholesale arm, FMV, which has been restructuring its portfolio.







