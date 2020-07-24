Subscriber login Close [x]
Sandia Chang launches one stop e-shop for grower Champagne

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  24 July, 2020

Sandia Chang, the renowned California-born sommelier and founder of Fitzrovia’s hotdogs and Champagne joint in is taking her love of growers Champagne online which the launch of a new e-shop.

Bubbleshop By Sandia Chang promises to deliver some the ‘most sought-after bottles’ of grower Champagne when it launches nationwide on Monday 27 July.

The restaurant’s signature dish will also be available via DIY hotdog kits, which put a gourmet spin on an Amercian classic.

After leaving the golden state for Noma in Copenhagen and New York’s Per Se restaurants, among others, Chang most recently settled in London where she set up her irreverent hogs dogs and Champagne concept.

As the restaurant and bar industry continues to evolve in a post-Covid world, the ‘hotdogs and fizz somm’ now hopes to grow the business online as well as continuing her ‘dream’ of bringing Champagne to the masses.

The new online store will stock a selection of Chang’s favourite grower Champagnes from some of the region’s top producers alongside bottles from lesser-known vineyards.

Her hand-picked selections will be available to purchase by the bottle, with names including George Laval, Tarlant, Olivier Horiot, and Marie Courtin all available nationwide.

As well as Bubbledogs, Chang has won awards for her two Michelin star Kitchen Table restaurant which she set ip in 2012 with husband and executive chef, James Knappett.

She is also known for stints as an expert sommelier on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and C4 Sunday Brunch.

To kick-start the launch, a selection of Champagnes from pro-biodynamic producer David Leclapart will be part of a flash sale with a follow up live Zoom tasting with Leclapart and Chang on Friday 7 August.







