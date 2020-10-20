Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

FMV restructure focuses on premium off-trade and private customers

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 October, 2020

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) has announced that the restructure of trade arm FMV is complete, leaving almost 100 producers in its trimmed portfolio, with traditional strength Burgundy at its core.

The focus has also shifted from predominantly on-trade sales to premium off-trade and private customers, including “luxury retailers, independent and fine wine merchants, and selected high-profile on-trade establishments”, said BBR.

The company added that several producers retained by FMV would need additional on-trade representation, with some 35 wineries now either fully moved over to Bancroft Wines or shared with Bancroft for distribution into the on-trade.

Other producers from the typically high profile FMV portfolio have been finding new homes in the past months with alternative agents, such as Liberty Wines, Bibendum and Thorman Hunt.

“Over recent months we have built an association with Bancroft Wines and I am pleased to confirm that a number of producers have so far made the decision to be represented by Bancroft or shared between Bancroft and FMV in the UK.

“In addition, this has meant that Bancroft has been able to appoint five former FMV colleagues who will continue to nurture and build producer relationships in the UK on-trade,” said BBR chairman Lizzy Rudd.

Those estates remaining wholly or partially in the FMV fold are primarily from Burgundy, followed by Italy (with Piedmont and Tuscany to the fore), with a number of high end producers such as Giaconda (Australia), Alvaro Palacios and Lopez de Heredia (Spain), Ridge and Rudd (USA) and Sadie Family Vineyards (South Africa) among the more famous New World names.

Harpers broke the news that FMV would shed agencies as part of a far-reaching restructuring back in June, with BBR announcing a review and “collective consultation process” with principles and staff soon after.

“The changes to FM&V more closely aligned it with Berry Bros. & Rudd’s fine wine business and supports the merchants ongoing strategy,” said BBR.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95