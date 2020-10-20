FMV restructure focuses on premium off-trade and private customers

By Andrew Catchpole

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) has announced that the restructure of trade arm FMV is complete, leaving almost 100 producers in its trimmed portfolio, with traditional strength Burgundy at its core.

The focus has also shifted from predominantly on-trade sales to premium off-trade and private customers, including “luxury retailers, independent and fine wine merchants, and selected high-profile on-trade establishments”, said BBR.

The company added that several producers retained by FMV would need additional on-trade representation, with some 35 wineries now either fully moved over to Bancroft Wines or shared with Bancroft for distribution into the on-trade.

Other producers from the typically high profile FMV portfolio have been finding new homes in the past months with alternative agents, such as Liberty Wines, Bibendum and Thorman Hunt.

“Over recent months we have built an association with Bancroft Wines and I am pleased to confirm that a number of producers have so far made the decision to be represented by Bancroft or shared between Bancroft and FMV in the UK.

“In addition, this has meant that Bancroft has been able to appoint five former FMV colleagues who will continue to nurture and build producer relationships in the UK on-trade,” said BBR chairman Lizzy Rudd.

Those estates remaining wholly or partially in the FMV fold are primarily from Burgundy, followed by Italy (with Piedmont and Tuscany to the fore), with a number of high end producers such as Giaconda (Australia), Alvaro Palacios and Lopez de Heredia (Spain), Ridge and Rudd (USA) and Sadie Family Vineyards (South Africa) among the more famous New World names.

Harpers broke the news that FMV would shed agencies as part of a far-reaching restructuring back in June, with BBR announcing a review and “collective consultation process” with principles and staff soon after.

“The changes to FM&V more closely aligned it with Berry Bros. & Rudd’s fine wine business and supports the merchants ongoing strategy,” said BBR.







