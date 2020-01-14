Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten launches apprentice programme

Published:  14 January, 2020

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has today announced the launch of its Head Start apprenticeship programme with its first recruit.

Launched to develop the future talent of the wine industry, the 18 month long programme provides a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from vineyard to table.

It encompasses placements across the Hallgarten & Novum Wines business from time at head office with the customer services, marketing and logistics teams, to six months with the business’ nationwide sales teams and a one month harvest in 2020 with one of the company’s key European partners.

The programme had been designed to give the apprentice total visibility of the Hallgarten & Novum business, allowing them to generate a deep understanding of the financial, strategic and commercial aspects of the company, said the business.

“Nurturing the future talent of the wine industry is essential to the development of the sector we work in and it is our responsibility to help guide these individuals to the next level,” said MD Andrew Bewes.

Hallgarten had devised the programme to give apprentices the tools to be able to “embrace any aspect of the sector we work in and provide added value to customers”, he added.

“Our first apprentice has already demonstrated her knowledge in wine and a desire to learn everything she possibly can about the industry, and we are confident she will be a future leader in the world of wine. As we embark on the process of uncovering Head Start Apprentices in the years ahead and sustain the development of future talent in the industry, I am confident we can help shape the sector,” he said.

The inaugural apprentice on the programme is Plumpton graduate Amica Zago, who completed her education with the wine college in the summer of 2019 with a BA (Hons) degree in Wine Business and has worked in various parts of the industry since 2017.

