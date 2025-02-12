Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten recruits Madame F to rosé portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 February, 2025

Madame F, the queer-owned rosé brand with an ethos of championing the LGBTQ+ community within the wine trade, has been added to Hallgarten & Novum Wine’s expanding roster.

Founded in 2022 by Iain Muggoch, the Provence-style rosé was a finalist in the under-£12 rosé category at the People’s Choice Wine Awards.

Madame F is a supporter of Queer Britain, the UK’s first and only national LGBTQ+ museum. This support has included the creation of the annual Madame F Queer Britain Art Award, which hopes to provide a platform for under-represented LGBTQ+ artists. The amphibious artwork featured on Madame F’s wine bottles was designed by 2021 award winner, Justin Kemp.

Read more: New figures show night time economy in slight decline

Madame F founder, Iain Muggoch, was happy to partner with Hallgarten thanks to what Muggoch sees as an aligned vision on inclusivity.

“Hallgarten’s commitment to building and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce, as well as their influence in the wider wine industry, made them the best distributor for Madame F in the UK,” Muggoch comments. “Additionally, having known and worked closely with Coterie Holdings CEO Michael Saunders for over 25 years made the decision even easier.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is enthusiastic about partnering with the forward-thinking rosé brand.

“Madame F’s trailblazing approach and Iain Muggoch’s 35 years of experience in the wine industry, means we are very excited by this addition to our portfolio. Their passion and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is second to none, and I am honoured to be working alongside them to help raise awareness and see more brave original rosé on shelves in the coming years.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Oregon and Washington's winemaking coali...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age with show...

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95