Hallgarten recruits Madame F to rosé portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Madame F, the queer-owned rosé brand with an ethos of championing the LGBTQ+ community within the wine trade, has been added to Hallgarten & Novum Wine’s expanding roster.

Founded in 2022 by Iain Muggoch, the Provence-style rosé was a finalist in the under-£12 rosé category at the People’s Choice Wine Awards.

Madame F is a supporter of Queer Britain, the UK’s first and only national LGBTQ+ museum. This support has included the creation of the annual Madame F Queer Britain Art Award, which hopes to provide a platform for under-represented LGBTQ+ artists. The amphibious artwork featured on Madame F’s wine bottles was designed by 2021 award winner, Justin Kemp.

Madame F founder, Iain Muggoch, was happy to partner with Hallgarten thanks to what Muggoch sees as an aligned vision on inclusivity.

“Hallgarten’s commitment to building and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce, as well as their influence in the wider wine industry, made them the best distributor for Madame F in the UK,” Muggoch comments. “Additionally, having known and worked closely with Coterie Holdings CEO Michael Saunders for over 25 years made the decision even easier.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is enthusiastic about partnering with the forward-thinking rosé brand.

“Madame F’s trailblazing approach and Iain Muggoch’s 35 years of experience in the wine industry, means we are very excited by this addition to our portfolio. Their passion and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is second to none, and I am honoured to be working alongside them to help raise awareness and see more brave original rosé on shelves in the coming years.”









