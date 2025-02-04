Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten announces exclusive Bordeaux initiative

Published:  04 February, 2025

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced The Cellar Series which will offer the importer’s customers in the hospitality and retail trades a range of fine and aged wines from the Bordeaux region.

The selection of wines set to be for sale are in their prime drinking window and are curated by Robert Mathias MW (pictured), and négociant partner La Compagnie Médocaine des Grands Crus.

The wine selection comes from some of the region's top châteaux and estates, from across its appellations and communes, ranging from Cru Borgeois to First Growth.

Mathias, who is wine buyer for The Cellar Series as well as being the UK’s youngest master of wine, emphasises the importance of these top wines to the vitality of the premium echelons of the British wine trade.

“Bordeaux remains at the pinnacle of the fine wine market and will always have a place on wine lists at the country’s best venues. Bordeaux is more than just an interest of mine; it is a region I have long been passionate about and am truly delighted to be able to source the finest wines available for the UK trade,” he noted. “With The Cellar Series we are able to offer the hospitality and retail trade a complete solution for their fine wine lists and provide wine lovers with the best bottles available on the market.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is optimistic the new initiative will be a productive one for connecting Bordeaux’s finest wines to the UK trade.

“The Cellar Series brings together some of the most prestigious producers and the finest wines with the UK’s best sommeliers and wine buyers to provide wine lovers with access to the wines they want to drink, when they want to drink them,” he commented.

The wines featured in The Cellar Series will be unveiled at a tasting hosted by Hallgarten later this month at the Banking Hall, London on 25 February. The event will include representatives from the châteaux in attendance.



