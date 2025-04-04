Bordeaux sees average market prices drop 18%

By Hamish Graham

Analysis from fine wine consulting agency Wine Lister, shows that Bordeaux wines have seen their average market prices drop by 18% over the past 12 months.

The price performance of Bordeaux continues to trail all major fine wine regions (Burgundy, California, Champagne, Piedmont, Spain and Tuscany) over the past 10 years. The 18% drop was also the greatest price drop amongst these fine wine regions over the past year. The price performance index compiled by Wine Lister is comprised of each region’s top 20 wines in terms of quality, brand strength and economic performance.

Despite the relative gloom for the region, all fine wine regions experienced a drop in popularity over the past three years, with Bordeaux seeing the smallest drop in popularity over this period (-27%) amongst French fine wine regions, with Burgundy and Champagne seeing declines of 39% and 46%, respectively. Wine Lister calculated this market popularity by analysing the average Wine-Searcher search frequency of the top 20 wines from each region.

Of the 121 Bordeaux wines with adequate pricing data, Wine Lister highlighted that there is an average post-release price performance of +9% over the past five vintages, with Lafleur, Fourcas Hosten and Les Carmes Haut Brion showing the largest gains and only nine wines not experiencing positive returns.

Amidst this challenging market for Bordeaux wines, zeroing in on the vintages which are worth investing in is more important than ever. Over at Winecap, the wine investment firm surveyed some of the region’s top estates to determine into which vintage of theirs each producer believed is most worth investing €10,000. Château Client of Pomerol named its 2020 vintage as the best year. Ronan Laborde, MD and owner of the house detailed a wine that is “smooth, highly complex and has lot of vibrating intensity”.

Château Lafon-Rochet from Saint-Estèphe also picked out its 2020 vintage as the go-to investment. Antonio Galloni described it as “one of the classiest, more refined Saint-Estèphes”. By contrast, Château Pichon Comtesse of Pauillac believes its2019 vintage is the choice investment, with the wine being one of two during the 2019 En Primeur campaign to receive a near perfect score from Vinous’s Neal Martin (98-100 points).







