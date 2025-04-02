Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Winecap: High demand growth expected for fine wine

By Hamish Graham
Published:  02 April, 2025

The wine investment firm Winecap in its UK Wealth Report 2025 has revealed that 96% of British wealth managers expect demand for fine wine to grow in 2025, more than any other luxury asset.

This figure outperformed the likes of art (94%), watches (90%) and jewellery (72%), amongst the UK wealth managers surveyed. This expected demand growth figure has also grown since last year, when it stood at 92%. According to Winecap, fine wine stands out for a number of reasons when it comes to investment, including the well-documented performance history of wines relative to other speculative assets. Additionally, established auction houses, secondary markets, as well as digital platforms offer investors more transparency when it comes to wine investment.

Fine wine’s exemption from UK Capital Gains Tax (CGT) due to its classification as a ‘wasting agent’, has led to 92% of investors surveyed by Winecap to conclude fine wine investment will rise as a result of these tax changes. Diving deeper into this figure, 80% believe it will ‘increase somewhat’, while 12% believe it will ‘increase significantly’.

Of the wine invested by wealth managers, 26% now exist in high-risk investment portfolio as of 2025. This figure has more than doubled since 2024.

Another intriguing revelation from the report is that amongst investors, 6% are looking to add fine wine to retirement portfolios. Although this figure may seem small, it is a stark rise since 2024 when this figure stood flat at 0%.

Winecap concludes its report by detailing what it believes to be a ‘generational shift’ to be underway when it comes to wine investment. Younger investors are leveraging technology and data to refine their investment strategies. This shift has reinforced fine wine’s role as a financial asset while simultaneously being a passion investment.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Gallo doubles down on premium following...

Naked Wines announces ambitious growth p...

Hatch Mansfield awarded B Corp

UK bucks global underage drinking trend

‘Missed opportunity’ for businesses via...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95