Old Vine Hero Awards returns with new categories

By Jo Gilbert

The Old Vine Hero Awards is back for a third year – this time with four new award categories.

The Old Vine Hero Awards is part of an increasing roster of focus areas for The Old Vine Conference (OVC) – the initiative which aims to highlight the existence of and nurture old vines around the world.

Recognising the dedication, tenacity and talents of those working with old vines and their wines, the 2025 awards fall into five categories:

Next Generation – nomination form

Best Viticulture team - nomination form

Communication & Education - nomination form

Research – nomination form

Old Vines, New Technology – nomination form



Entry to The Old Vine Hero Awards 2025 is now open and the global wine community is encouraged to nominate individuals, groups and organisations that are deeply involved in the old vine movement. The awards are free to enter: nominations will close on Wednesday 21 February.

Entries to each award category will then be judged by an international panel of old vine specialists. A shortlist of the top entries for each category will be announced on the 12 March.

The Old Vine Hero Award 2025 winners will be announced on the 31 March via a live webinar.



The OVC is a non-profit organisation which aims to bring together a global network to create a new category for wine from heritage vineyards. A crucial park of its work is the Old Vine Register, a global database which was initiated by Jancis Robinson MW and wine writer Tamlyn Currin.

The mantle was then taken over by the Old Vine Conference co-founders Sarah Abbott MW, Alun Griffiths MW and Leo Austin. The first online conference took place in March 2021.

The Old Vine Conference Global team also includes Belinda Stone, Cynthia Chaplin, Dr Adrianna Catena and Victoria Daskal.

The winners of each category will be promoted via the OVC’s global media network, while also receiving free entry to Day 1 of The Old Vine Conference 2025, Meeting of the Minds in California (flights and accommodation not included).











