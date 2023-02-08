Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Old Vine Conference unveils new award scheme

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 February, 2023

The founders of the Old Vine Conference have launched an inaugural 'Old Vine Hero Award', dedicated to winegrowers who champion parcels of old vines around the world.

According to its organisers, “The award aims to unite the global wine community and raise awareness and understanding of the work being done to nurture old vines around the world. The global wine community are encouraged to nominate an individual or a company that is deeply involved in the old vine movement.”

Open from today, the competition will close to entries on Sunday 19th February.

“All entries will be assessed by an international judging panel of old vine specialists and a shortlist of the top 6 entries will be announced on the 1st March 2023. Voting will then open to the global wine community and The Old Vine Hero Award 2023 will be awarded to the shortlisted company, individual or group that receives the most votes,” said a spokesperson from the Old Vine Conference.

The organisers are hoping to attract a diverse range of entrants, including winemakers, viticulturists, regional wine bodies, communicators, marketers, sommeliers, wine buyers, and retailers.

The winner will be announced at a Community Dinner due to take place on Wednesday 15 March in London. They will then be invited to speak about their work at The Old Vine Conference 2023, in addition to receiving one year’s honorary membership.

The judging panel includes founder Sarah Abbott MW, regional ambassadors Jane Anson and Louise Hurren, and writers Tamlyn Currin, Dan Saladino, and David Kermode.

Hopeful candidates can enter here.

The Old vine Conference is a non-profit organisation,  co-founded in 2021 by Masters of Wine Sarah Abbott and Alun Griffiths, and Leo Austin.

Its aim is to, “bring together a global network and create a new category for wine from heritage vineyards.”

The first conference took place in March 2021.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bordeaux Wines Forum: "There are no more...

Friday read: Why are non-alcoholic brand...

VSPT Wine Group announces launch of UK s...

SITT announces strongest lineup of exhib...

Millesime Bio sets the bar for organic wine

First ever ‘French Champions’ awarded at...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95