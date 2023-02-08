Old Vine Conference unveils new award scheme

By James Lawrence

The founders of the Old Vine Conference have launched an inaugural 'Old Vine Hero Award', dedicated to winegrowers who champion parcels of old vines around the world.

According to its organisers, “The award aims to unite the global wine community and raise awareness and understanding of the work being done to nurture old vines around the world. The global wine community are encouraged to nominate an individual or a company that is deeply involved in the old vine movement.”

Open from today, the competition will close to entries on Sunday 19th February.

“All entries will be assessed by an international judging panel of old vine specialists and a shortlist of the top 6 entries will be announced on the 1st March 2023. Voting will then open to the global wine community and The Old Vine Hero Award 2023 will be awarded to the shortlisted company, individual or group that receives the most votes,” said a spokesperson from the Old Vine Conference.

The organisers are hoping to attract a diverse range of entrants, including winemakers, viticulturists, regional wine bodies, communicators, marketers, sommeliers, wine buyers, and retailers.

The winner will be announced at a Community Dinner due to take place on Wednesday 15 March in London. They will then be invited to speak about their work at The Old Vine Conference 2023, in addition to receiving one year’s honorary membership.

The judging panel includes founder Sarah Abbott MW, regional ambassadors Jane Anson and Louise Hurren, and writers Tamlyn Currin, Dan Saladino, and David Kermode.

Hopeful candidates can enter here.

The Old vine Conference is a non-profit organisation, co-founded in 2021 by Masters of Wine Sarah Abbott and Alun Griffiths, and Leo Austin.

Its aim is to, “bring together a global network and create a new category for wine from heritage vineyards.”

The first conference took place in March 2021.







