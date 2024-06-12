Analysis: Safeguarding old vines

A recent old vine field trip to Jumilla sparked a conversation around the importance of preserving both local expertise and community input alongside heritage vineyards, and what it means for broader concepts of sustainability and terroir. Jo Gilbert reports
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.