Quality over quantity marks 2024 London Wine Fair

By James Bayley

The London Wine Fair 2024, held at Olympia from 20-22 May, experienced a decrease in both visitor and exhibitor numbers, but the focus on visitor quality brought a positive response from exhibitors and attendees alike.

The total number of visitors dropped by 8% from 2023, reaching 9,243, while exhibitor participation saw a slight decline, with 401 companies attending compared to 417 last year. Despite this, organisers emphasised the improving quality of interactions, with 41% of attendees using the Essential Planner, a significant increase from 12% the previous year.

Exhibitors also reported high-quality interactions, with the visitor-to-exhibitor ratio notably strong at 23:1, indicating a focused and engaged audience. Major players like Mentzendorff, Freixenet Copestick and Wines of South Africa returned after long absences, further contributing to the fair’s success.

Read more: UK drinks trade reacts to surprise July general election



Other key companies such as Buckingham Schenk, Freixenet Copestick and Wines of South Africa also participated, showcasing a diverse range of wines from around the world. Generic pavilions represented producers from some key areas such as New Zealand, South Africa and Japan, which focused on sake.

Hannah Tovey, head of the fair, acknowledged the challenging trading conditions but highlighted the positive feedback from exhibitors and the palpable energy at the event. “We are extremely pleased with the 2024 edition of LWF, especially given the industry is experiencing some of the toughest trading conditions in recent memory,” Tovey said.

“Despite these challenging times, we have had overwhelmingly positive exhibitor feedback, thanks to delivering a truly excellent and innovative event, which has reinforced the London Wine Fair as unmissable for serious players. The energy at Olympia from those participating was palpable. Business was being done with everyone from the national multiples to Michelin star restaurants, regional wholesalers and independent retailers. Of course, we would like to see more of the leading UK agents back on the Trading Floor; this is something our industry leaders have vocalised too as essential in restoring the UK wine industry to robust health. We are already working hard to achieve this for 2025,” she added.

Exhibitor feedback was largely positive. Miles Beale, CEO of WSTA, praised the fair for attracting the UK wine community in significant numbers. Patrick McGrath MW, CEO of Hatch Mansfield, noted the success of their expanded stand and diverse mix of visitors, including independents, national retail and fine wine merchants. Alex Green, sales and marketing director at Beyond Wines Ltd., highlighted the high number of important meetings with major buyers over the three days.

The London Wine Fair 2025 is scheduled to take place at Olympia from May 19-21. Exhibitors and attendees will be hopeful for a more robust turnout (and better WiFi) with plans to continue enhancing the quality of interactions and maintaining the fair’s reputation as a premier event for the wine industry.







