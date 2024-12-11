Wither Hills parts company with Freixenet Copestick

By James Lawrence

Marlborough-based winery Wither Hills has entered into a distribution agreement with Off-Piste Wines, parting company with Freixenet Copestick after less than three years.

As reported in Harpers, the New Zealand brand became part of Freixenet Copestick's portfolio in February 2022 after the firm entered into a partnership with its owner Lion New Zealand.

Wither Hills was founded in 1994, named after the landmark Wither Hills mountain range that borders the vineyards in Marlborough.

Andy Talbot, MD at Off-Piste Wines, said: "We are delighted to represent the Wither Hills brand in the UK, and we look forward to developing their business for them over the coming years. Off-Piste has spent a long time building a strong platform, and we’re proud to offer quality agency brands to our existing customers and beyond.”

Jon Clement, head of UK, EU & ME for Wither Hills, added: "We are very excited to collaborate with the Off-Piste Wines team, both through our winery in New Zealand and directly with myself in the UK market, to grow the Wither Hills brand. Our dedication to making high-quality wines that truly reflect the Marlborough region is key to Wither Hills, and it’s clear that Off-Piste Wines understood this and were excited about the opportunity to represent our winery.”

