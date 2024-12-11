Scotland Food & Drink Partnership celebrates £1.7 billion growth

By James Lawrence

The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership, an organisation set up in 2007 to promote the best of Scotland's food and drink industry, has achieved a milestone growth in exports of £1.7 billion since 2018.

Utilising its export programme created in 2014, the body has worked hard to bring together exporters and specialists in key markets and Scottish-based trade specialists, undertaken in partnership with the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

“The unique programme is built on a four-way collaboration between exporting companies, Scotland-based trade specialists, in-market specialists, and industry partners [including] AHDB, Opportunity North East (ONE), Salmon Scotland, Scottish Enterprise's international arm Scottish Development International, Seafood Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS),” said a representative from Scotland Food & Drink.

“Since its inception in 2014, the programme has been a cornerstone of Scotland’s Export Plan, contributing to a 46% rise in the value of food and drink exports – from £4.9bn to £7.2bn in 2023.”

The initiative relies heavily on 12 specialists based in key countries, with individuals tasked with increasing distribution and access in international markets such as the US, France and China.

“The In Market Specialists programme is a testament to the strength of public-private collaboration and the commitment to elevating Scotland’s food and drink sector on the world stage,” said Amanda Brown, programme director at Scotland Food & Drink.

“Thanks to the expertise and on-the-ground presence of our programmes specialists, we’ve not only created a bridge for Scottish businesses to enter new markets but have also positioned Scotland as a leader in premium food and drink. We’ve had a brilliant 10 years and look forward to many more ahead as we continue to showcase the best of Scottish produce.”







