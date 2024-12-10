Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Demand for rare whisky softens as 'taxes and tariffs threaten global sales'

By James Lawrence
Published:  10 December, 2024

The once booming market for deluxe single malt is in decline, according to new data published by a leading financial advisory firm.

The Edinburgh-based finance firm Noble & Co’s annual report of the whisky auction market involved analysing over 1.8 million data points from more than 91,000 transactions in the 12 months to October 2024.

The data revealed a 16% year-on-year decline in the volume of secondary whisky sales globally.

Meanwhile, the average price of a bottle of whisky sold at auction fell from £370 to £363.

According to Noble & Co: “The volume of fine and rare single malts – defined as whisky sold at auction for more than £1,000 – has declined by 34%, and the corresponding value of those sales by some 40%. The collapse in value of the world’s rarest and most expensive whisky suggests demand has have been stifled by a weak global economy, inflationary pressures and the threat of rising taxes and US tariffs.”

Duncan McFadzean, head of food & drink at Noble & Co, commented: “If whisky investors and collectors were in choppy waters last year, this year they’re in the eye of the storm and are battening down the hatches. Top end investors and collectors are very cautious about price and value.

“While there is always room for record-breaking prices for the rarest bottles, the bubble in which fine and rare Scotch whisky has been traded for so long may have finally burst.”

The firm also emphasised that an “East-West divide is developing as shifting fiscal regimes in the US and UK diverge from those in China, Japan and Hong Kong”.

As a result, demand is predicted to rise in certain Asian economies, while the UK maintains “the highest minimum tax burden on a bottle of Scotch of any G7 country”, according to Noble & Co.

“Fine and rare whiskies have in recent years consistently attracted investors and enthusiasts alike with demand almost always outstripping supply at every purchase point. As protectionist strategies take shape in the US, it is possible that future demand for the rarest and finest bottles will materialise in Asian markets. Either way, what’s clear is that the secondary market is in a low ebb – the only question left is knowing when it will hit the bottom,” McFadzean added.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie acquires Global Wine Solutions

Harpers Design Awards 2024: The full run...

Friday read: The forging of a Lebanese hero

Tim Atkin MW: Can you taste terroir?

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Euan Ma...

Bibendum predicts top wine trends

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95