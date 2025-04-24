Mangrove expands Japanese whisky offering with Togouchi

By Hamish Graham

UK spirits distributor Mangrove Global has announced the addition of whisky producer Togouchi to its portfolio. The onboarding will see Mangrove’s Japanese whisky ranks swell from two – Akashi and Yamazakura being the existing brands – to three.

The blended and single malt whiskies from Togouchi are produced at the Sakurao distillery on the outskirts of Hiroshima, with the spirits largely distilled from local barley.

Casks are aged in an old railway tunnel in the heart of Osorakan Mountain. This unique ageing environment – allowing for consistently cool temperatures of 14 degrees and 80% humidity – means the spirits take on minimal flavour from the casks while also mellowing the whiskies’ flavour thanks to sufficient oxygen interaction.

The SKUs available to UK buyers include Togouchi Premium Blended Whisky, Togouchi 9 year old, Togouchi 15 year old, Togouchi Single Malt and Togouchi Sake Cask Finish. The latter is only on offer to independent retailers who can tout the unique ageing process for the whisky as a selling point. It is first aged in Bourbon barrels before being transferred for the final three months into sake casks. This process affords the end product with “a flavour of toasted barley, jasmine, orange peel and flapjack with a buttery and lightly spiced finish”, according to the distiller.

MD of Mangrove Global, Nick Gillett, is looking forward to UK consumers having the opportunity to taste whiskies that are produced with Togouchi’s care and diligence.

He commented: “The precise nature of distilling practiced at the Sakurao Distillery is very typical of Japanese whisky traditions – and this range of whiskies is a stellar example of how precision gives way to the most delicious liquids.

“The unique but consistent nature of the tunnel ageing beautifully shows how the surrounding environment shapes the taste and quality of a spirit.

“This addition to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to curating a world-leading range of world whiskies that all can enjoy.”









