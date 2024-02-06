Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Stef Holt, Mangrove Global

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  06 February, 2024

Jo Gilbert catches up with Stef Holt on her new role as the first curator of world whisky for Mangrove Global.

I can pinpoint the moment I fell in love with whisky. In fact, I can point to a specific dram. And being half Scottish with a granny who enjoyed a daily dram (or two), I do see the irony in that my love affair with the spirit began in London. During my bartending years in the capital, I attended the launch of Ardbeg’s Uigeadail single malt – a wonderfully peaty variety from Islay – and I was hooked.

That was back in the 2000s and since then, whisky has become even more dynamic – liberated even – largely thanks to the world whisky category. In the past decade, new distilleries have been popping up in unexpected regions – Denmark, Mexico and even closer to home in England – and each of them is doing things differently by being creative with production and ageing techniques that bring something new to the table.

But what’s undoubtedly best about whisky and largely fuelling this new-found freedom for producers is the new generation of drinkers. They’re young, diverse, brave and they truly want to explore spirits and travel the world by taste. They’re thirsty for the unusual, which is empowering brands to be bold and daring; and quite frankly, many of the liquids born of this freedom are exceptional. If you don’t consider yourself a whisky drinker, I can almost guarantee there’s a New World whisky out there for you.

That is what my new role is all about – bringing these fascinating liquids to new lips and challenging other spirits lovers to join us in whisky, because for me it’s the most rewarding category there is.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Accolade Wines taken over by consortium

New Zealand 2024 harvest down on last tw...

67 Pall Mall launches Global Wine Commun...

Naked Wines announces new CEO

North South Wines adds first-ever Rhône...

Negociants International to operate as H...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95