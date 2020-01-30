Subscriber login Close [x]
Council gives green light for Moffat’s first legal Scotch whisky distillery

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 January, 2020

Dumfries & Galloway Council has approved plans for a single malt whisky distillery to be built in Moffat, marking the town’s first legal Scotch distillery.

Whisky blender Dark Sky Spirits, which produces The Moffat blended malt, plans to begin construction of its new distillery and visitor centre later this year, with a view to commencing distillation in 2021.

Once operational, the distillery will be initially capable of producing 60,000 litres of alcohol a year – enough to fill around one barrel per day.

It will use traditional methods to craft single malt whisky in small batches, using wooden washbacks and worm tub condensers to create a medium-bodied Scotch with notes of biscuit and citrus, in keeping with the Lowland style.

“Even though it’s small, this distillery will make a big difference to our town and our region. It will attract visitors, bring new jobs and boost retail and hospitality trade. It will broaden and deepen Moffat’s attractiveness to whisky lovers around the world,” said  Nick Bullard, Founder and MD of Dark Sky Spirits. 

In 2018 a record 2 million people visited a Scotch whisky distillery, a 6.1% increase on the previous year, and 56% more than in 2010 (SWA).

Dark Sky Spirits joins the growing number of whisky, gin and rum distilleries operating in the Dumfries and Galloway region, including Annandale, Bladnoch, Crafty, Dalton and Ninefold.








