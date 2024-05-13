Vinca wines now available in Booker branches nationwide

By James Bayley

Buckingham Schenk has announced the listing of organic canned wines Vinca, in the major UK wholesaler, Booker. Starting today (13 May), the full range, comprising an Organic Catarratto white, a pale Organic Syrah rosé and an Organic Nero d’Avola & Frappato, will be accessible nationwide across 162 Booker branches.

Each SKU will be available in cases of 12 x 187ml, with 29,000 cans debuting on the Booker shelves this week. The listing marks Vinca’s first with a UK wholesaler, suggesting a notable expansion within cash and carry, catering and on-trade sectors.

Zak Walters, co-founder of Vinca, said: “As a team, we’re thrilled about this opportunity to work with Booker Wholesale, and we’re excited to help them grow their single-serve wine sales. A big thank you to the Buckingham Schenk team for making this happen.”

Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk Family, added: “Securing this listing in Booker for Vinca is a huge success for both Vinca and Buckingham Schenk Family. It highlights the significant growth of canned wines within the market and has opened another door for the brand to have a dominant presence. We look forward to seeing the continued success together, exploring both this route to market and new ones in the future.”

Founded by Jack Green, Charlie Vass and Zak Walters, Vinca cans feature a special wine lining that prevents the wine from interacting with the aluminium and altering the taste. Sourced from Sicily, the wine trio currently includes a Catarratto white, a Syrah rosé and a Nero d’Avola, Frappato blend.







