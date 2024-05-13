Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Vinca wines now available in Booker branches nationwide

By James Bayley
Published:  13 May, 2024

Buckingham Schenk has announced the listing of organic canned wines Vinca, in the major UK wholesaler, Booker. Starting today (13 May), the full range, comprising an Organic Catarratto white, a pale Organic Syrah rosé and an Organic Nero d’Avola & Frappato, will be accessible nationwide across 162 Booker branches.

Each SKU will be available in cases of 12 x 187ml, with 29,000 cans debuting on the Booker shelves this week. The listing marks Vinca’s first with a UK wholesaler, suggesting a notable expansion within cash and carry, catering and on-trade sectors.

Zak Walters, co-founder of Vinca, said: “As a team, we’re thrilled about this opportunity to work with Booker Wholesale, and we’re excited to help them grow their single-serve wine sales. A big thank you to the Buckingham Schenk team for making this happen.”

Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk Family, added: “Securing this listing in Booker for Vinca is a huge success for both Vinca and Buckingham Schenk Family. It highlights the significant growth of canned wines within the market and has opened another door for the brand to have a dominant presence. We look forward to seeing the continued success together, exploring both this route to market and new ones in the future.”

Founded by Jack Green, Charlie Vass and Zak Walters, Vinca cans feature a special wine lining that prevents the wine from interacting with the aluminium and altering the taste. Sourced from Sicily, the wine trio currently includes a Catarratto white, a Syrah rosé and a Nero d’Avola, Frappato blend.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Champagne faces off against sparkling Ri...

China to recognise Burgundy AOCs

Nominations now open for Top 50 Sommeliers

James Halliday announces retirement

On-trade: What’s written in the Michelin...

‘Resilient’ hospitality pushes back

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Customer Business Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Harrods Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95